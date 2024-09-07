Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LINE. UBS Group started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lineage from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.87.

Shares of LINE stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.93. Lineage has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

