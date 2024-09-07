Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.70 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $62.67 or 0.00115549 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $294.71 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009952 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,948,950 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.