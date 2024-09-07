Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 963 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $266.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.