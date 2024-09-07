Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 30,918 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 449.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

