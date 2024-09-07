Loop Capital Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James cut Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $430.74.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $367.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.22. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

