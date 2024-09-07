Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $117.01 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $117,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 497.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,478 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fastenal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.1 %

Fastenal stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.89. 3,199,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,385. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

