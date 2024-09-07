Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $53.77 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $53,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.31. 755,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

