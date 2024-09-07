Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $94.02 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120,897 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $94,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.63. The stock had a trading volume of 976,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,765. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

