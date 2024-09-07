Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62,155 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $133,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.05. 2,228,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

