Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 145,133 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $52,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 41.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 130,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

