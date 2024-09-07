Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 411,630 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1,300.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $47,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after acquiring an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. 772,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,300. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

