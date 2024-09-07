Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 48,523 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,523 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $205,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GWW traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $947.93. 174,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,558. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $951.88 and a 200 day moving average of $953.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

