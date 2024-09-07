Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158,364 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $152,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $10.36 on Friday, reaching $825.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $799.33 and its 200 day moving average is $762.78. The company has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $863.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

