Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Shares Down 0.3%

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.05. Approximately 29,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 52,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Lycos Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Lycos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.63 million and a PE ratio of 15.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lycos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.