Main Street Group LTD Has $159,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Main Street Group LTD reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,485,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $306.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.