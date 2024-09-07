Main Street Group LTD Has $364,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Main Street Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.39 and its 200-day moving average is $257.00. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

