Main Street Group LTD Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Main Street Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,868,000 after buying an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,360. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.