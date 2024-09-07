Main Street Group LTD Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

