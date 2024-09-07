Main Street Group LTD Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Main Street Group LTD cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 135,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 250,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,240. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

