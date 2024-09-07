Main Street Group LTD Sells 48 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Group LTD trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Main Street Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.37. 3,525,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $552.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

