Main Street Group LTD Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Main Street Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.42. 2,549,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

