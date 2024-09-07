Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as high as C$2.93. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 14,205 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$269.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.20.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of C$86.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$93,199.92. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

