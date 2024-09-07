Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

LOAN stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.