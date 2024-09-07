Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
LOAN stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
