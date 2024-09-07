Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 24,692 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $104,447.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,148.06.
- On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00.
Matterport Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $27,598,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Matterport by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,021,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,442 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 806,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Matterport
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.