Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 24,692 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $104,447.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,148.06.

On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $27,598,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Matterport by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,021,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,442 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 806,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

