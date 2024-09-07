McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $289.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,613. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.64 and a 200 day moving average of $270.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

