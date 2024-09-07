McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $31.75-$32.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19. McKesson also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.70-$7.00 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $624.93.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $504.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.29. McKesson has a 52 week low of $412.64 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock worth $6,986,810. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

