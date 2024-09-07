Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.73 and traded as high as C$12.42. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 4,059 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.71 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3918919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
