Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.73 and traded as high as C$12.42. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 4,059 shares traded.

Melcor Developments Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.71 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3918919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

Melcor Developments Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.