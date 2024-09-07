Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of MBGAF stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.55 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

