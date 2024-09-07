Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) & Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merck KGaA and Bicycle Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck KGaA $22.72 billion 1.06 $3.06 billion $6.81 27.31 Bicycle Therapeutics $39.57 million 22.20 -$180.66 million ($4.45) -4.62

Merck KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Bicycle Therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Merck KGaA has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Merck KGaA and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck KGaA 12.60% 10.23% 5.75% Bicycle Therapeutics -417.88% -32.80% -23.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Merck KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Merck KGaA and Bicycle Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A Bicycle Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.56, suggesting a potential upside of 116.92%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than Merck KGaA.

Summary

Merck KGaA beats Bicycle Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector. This segment provides drug manufacturers with process development expertise and technologies, such as continuous bioprocessing; testing kits and services; reagents and services; testing solutions that analyze air, water, and soil; and testing and tools, as well as products that help test nutritional value and identify quality inconsistencies. Its Healthcare segment discovers, develops, manufacturers, and markets prescription drugs and biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of oncology, neurology and immunology, fertility, endocrinology, as well as cardiovascular, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and multiple sclerosis; general medicines; and injection device and disease monitoring software. The Electronics segment supplies materials for the semiconductor and display industries and surface design, such as delivery systems and services, as well as surface solutions, including cosmetics, effect pigments, and functional solutions. In addition, it has in-licensing agreement with Debiopharm International SA for developing and commercializing drug candidates for the treatment of head and neck cancer; Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for developing, manufacturing, and commercializing drug candidates for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; and Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd. for developing and commercializing of drug candidates for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor, as well as license and collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA to discover two targeted protein degraders against critical oncogenic proteins. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. Merck KGaA operates as a subsidiary of E. Merck KGaA.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial. The company also developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; and BT7401, a multivalent bicycle CD137 agonist which is in phase IIa to treat advanced solid tumors. In addition, it develops Novel anti-infective, which is in preclinical trial targeting anti-infectives disease; CNS targets, which is in preclinical trial targeting CNS disease; and Novel neuromuscular targets, which is in preclinical trial targeting neuromuscular disease. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas. It has collaboration and license agreement with Bayer Consumer Care AG; Novartis Pharma AG; Cancer Research UK; Cancer Research Technology Ltd; and Oxurion NV. Bicycle Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

