Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.03.

MAA opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

