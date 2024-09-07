Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 255 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.30. 197,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,241. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

