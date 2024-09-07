Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $58.89. 7,316,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.