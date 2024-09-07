Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.88

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 2946243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBLY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $437,842,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,552 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,924,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.