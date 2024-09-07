Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 5.7%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.64. 157,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 307,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEG. Evercore ISI started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $986.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

