Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down to $195.46

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $195.46, but opened at $186.52. Moog shares last traded at $186.52, with a volume of 434 shares traded.

Moog Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.44.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Moog Announces Dividend

About Moog

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

