Morgan Stanley Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $105.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.14.

CCK stock opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $93.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

