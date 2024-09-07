Morgan Stanley Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $190.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.81.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Alphabet by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

