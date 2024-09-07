Mosley Wealth Management Purchases 56 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mosley Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 120,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

