Mosley Wealth Management Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

ELV traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $541.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $533.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

