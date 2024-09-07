Motiv8 Investments LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises about 1.2% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC owned 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 31.3% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 53.9% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,833 shares. The stock has a market cap of $239.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.