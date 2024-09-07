Motiv8 Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,406,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,968,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.19. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

