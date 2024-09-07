Motiv8 Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 349.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.45. 9,197,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

