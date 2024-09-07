M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $215.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $183.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

