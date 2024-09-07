Multibit (MUBI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $20.06 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $20.06 million and $3.54 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multibit token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.02073305 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,555,759.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

