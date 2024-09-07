NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Up 1.8%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 52,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,021,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.88.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 291.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NaaS Technology stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NaaS Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAAS Free Report ) by 242.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of NaaS Technology worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

