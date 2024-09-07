Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 216,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Namaste Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.
About Namaste Technologies
Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.
