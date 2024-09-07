Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 35.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.13.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $866.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $848.57 and its 200 day moving average is $811.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $903.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

