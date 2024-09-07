Nasim Golzadeh Sells 742 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $10,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 354 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,984.32.

On Monday, August 19th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 421 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $5,978.20.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $12.85 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.21.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SoundThinking by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Cim LLC increased its position in SoundThinking by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

