National Bankshares Analysts Give NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) a C$5.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.88.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$5.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.89 and a twelve month high of C$7.03.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

