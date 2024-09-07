National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.