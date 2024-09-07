National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%.
National Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.82.
National Beverage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.
Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
